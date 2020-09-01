Samsung has unfolded the future with its all-new Galaxy Z Fold 2. The smartphone brings a completely new form factor in the world of foldable smartphones, and its the third foldable device from Samsung's stable. The Galaxy Z Fold2 that sports a 6.2-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch main screen when unfolded, but that's the tip of an iceberg that is Galaxy Z Fold2.

"With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, we closely listened to user feedback to ensure we were bringing meaningful improvements to the hardware, while also developing new innovations to enhance the user experience," said Dr TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 will arrive in India later this month. The pricing and exact availability details will be revealed at the time of India launch. The Galaxy Z Fold2 comes in stunning Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colours and will be available in US and South Korea on September 18 with pre-orders commencing on September 1.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2: Future of phones?

The craftsmanship is at its best. The Galaxy Z Fold2 has a sleek and unified design. And remember that odd notch in the earlier version, well that's gone now and replaced with a 6.2-inch Infinity-O display when folded, and lo and behold a 7.2-inch massive display without any notches when unfolded. Now what you do with such a massive display is up to you, gaming, entertainment, streaming, or being productive - the possibilities are endless.

The design itself is not the novelty, but the refinement that the Galaxy Z Fold2 has undergone is surely worth your attention.

Let's talk specs now. The device offers 'Samsung Ultra Thin Glass' on the 7.6-inch main screen, providing a more premium and refined feel for the display. The device features the Flex Mode, allowing it to be used in halfway-open configurations like the Galaxy Z Flip. The minimised bezels and notch-less front camera complete with a 120Hz adaptable refresh rate is a boon for gamers.

The interesting design is anchored by the 'Hideaway Hinge' which fits seamlessly into the device body and enables free-standing capabilities. Then there's the sweeper technology, first introduced on the Galaxy Z Flip, within the gap between the body and hinge housing to repel dust and undesirable particles.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 pairs the 'Flex Mode' with 'App Continuity' feature to provide expanded usability, crossing the boundary between the Cover and Main Screen. The device can record hands-free video and keep the subject in focus even when it moves. It offers a unique functionality where both the photographer and the subject can clearly see what is going on during the shot.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 will be available in two memory variants -- 12GB RAM+512GB and 12GB RAM+256GB internal storage. It runs Android 10 and houses a 4,500mAh battery along with fast-charging technology. It has one eSIM and one nano-SIM slot.

On the camera front, the Galaxy Z Fold2 has a 10MP selfie camera and the rear camera system has three sensors -- a 12MP Ultra Wide camera, a 12MP Wide-Angle camera and a 12MP Telephoto Camera along with up to 10X zoom. Oh and yes, don't be bothered by the crease. Sadly, it's still there, but that's not a deal breaker.