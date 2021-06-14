Actor Nani's announcement regarding his fourth production made a lot of noise on social media today. Nani's sister Deepthi Ganta is all set to debut as the director for an upcoming feature film titled 'Meet Cute'. The movie is being bankrolled under Nani's production house 'Wall Poster Cinema'.

Nani took to his social media to make an announcement regarding his sister Deepthi's directorial 'Meet Cute'. Nani had posted a picture of himself holding the clapboard on which it is written 'Meet Cute', gearing up to clap for his sister's directorial.

One of the other pictures which were released showed the actor Satyaraj on the sets of Meet Cute. The clapboard covers the face of the female lead, which has triggered a guessing game about who the actress could be.

A formal pooja event was organized by the makers of Meet Cute at Hyderabad, today. Nani, Deepthi Ganta, Satyaraj, and other actors were present at the venue. It is reported that the movie would feature leading heroines, whose names are kept for the upcoming surprises.

Meet Cute will be Wall Poster Cinema's fourth production, after Awe, HIT, and HIT 2. HIT 2 is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and is currently under production starring Adivi Sesh as the lead actor. Wall Poster Cinema is a production company started by actor Nani to encourage fresh talent. He has produced three movies (one is still in making), which are content-rich and have gained critical appreciation so far.

Nani's upcoming movies include 'Tuck Jagadish' and 'Shyam Singha Roy'. Tuck Jagadish would hit the screens as soon as the theaters are open, while the movie Shyam Singha Roy is on the sets and would get a wrap soon after the covid conditions get better for shootings.

