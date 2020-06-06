Meera Chopra has thanked KTR, minister in Telangana government, for directing the authorities to take stern action against the culprits, who gave rape and death threats to her recently on Twitter.

She wrote, "Thanks sir, it really means a lot. This is very important for women safety. These people should not be left free to do crimes on women!"[sic]

The Section 375 actress had brought the issue to KTR's notice on Twitter by posting, "@KTRTRS @RaoKavitha ive been abused of gangrape, acidattack, abused, cyberbullied and slutshamed by your state. @hydcitypolice has filed an fir and i hope for the safety of women this will investigated thoroughly. [sic]"

Reacting to her request, KTR, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industry & Commerce, Information Technology and MLA from Siricilla, posted, "Ma'm, I have requested @TelanganaDGP and @CPHydCity to take stern action as per law based on your complaint. [sic]"

How it all started?

The actress, during a chat session with fans, had revealed that she likes Mahesh Babu more than Junior NTR. This did not go well with the Tarak's fans, who abused non-stop for hours.

She was called a bitch and a whore for her comments. "@tarak9999 i didnt kno that ill be called a bitch, whore and a pornstar, just bcoz i like @urstrulyMahesh more then you. And your fans will send my parents such wishes. Do u feel successful with such a fan following? And i hope u dont ignore my tweet!! https://twitter.com/vishwantr99/status/1267788321238863873. [sic]" she wrote.

Meera Chopra posted, "Well i didnt know not being somebody's fan was a crime.. i want to say this loud to all the girls that if you are not a fan of @tarak9999, u could be raped, murdered, gangraped, ur parents could be killed as tweeted by his fans. They r totally spoiling the name of their idol."

Although she tagged Junior NTR over the abusive message from his fans along with the screen shots, the actor has not responded to the issue or appealed to them not to stop such behaviour.