Meera Chopra, who has become a popular name among the netizens after acting in Section 375, has shared a shocking story of her father being robbed at a knife point, The incident occurred when he was out on an evening walk in Delhi.

Meera Chopra's Tweet

"@DelhiPolice my dad was taking a walk in #policecolony. 2 guys came in a scooter, showed knife and snatched his phone. This is how safe you claim delhi to be. @ArvindKejriwal @CPDelhi," the actress vented out her anger on Twitter.

DCP North Delhi quickly responded to her comment with a tweet, "Pl give some more details/ contact number. Which police Colony is this?. [sic]"

The actress thanked the DCP for their quick response and tweeted, "Thanks @DcpNorthDelhi for such a quick action. Makes me proud when we feel protected by our police department. Its never abt what has been snatched but protecting our elders is most important! Respect @DelhiPolice. [sic]"

Why Meera Chopra is upset with Media?

This news hit headlines soon and all the leading TV channels and dailies reported it. However, a few publications and websites brought her connection with cousin Priyanka Chopra which did not go well with her.

Precisely, the media house referred to her as Priyanka Chopra's cousin which has no relevance to the topic. Venting out her disappointment, she questioned the media with the tweet, "

"What's the connection between my dad's robbed phone and my cousin in the US? Can the media gurus please enlighten me? [sic]" Meera Chopra tweeted.

Meera Chopra started her career down south with the Tamil movie Anbe Aaruyire. She has acted in about 20 movies in different languages. She made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film "Gang of Ghosts". She was later seen in films like 1920 London and Section 375.