Actress Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra was a dish with live maggots crawling in her food at a luxury hotel here.

Meera took to Instagram to share a video of the incident. In the clip, maggots can be seen crawling on the platter in which Meera's food was served at Ahmedabad's DoubleTree by Hilton hotel.

"So I ordered food from room service. I was staying in Double Tree Hilton in Ahmedabad and this is what I get. I get worms in my food. Guys please see it properly because this is something which we just cannot ignore. So we stay in these big hotels and we pay them a bomb for everything and they give us worms in our food. So I have been staying here since last one week and since the time I've checked in, I have been falling unwell, I have been falling sick. And now I see the reason. For the first time, I could just see worms in my food. Let's just put this out on the social media. Thanks guys," Meera said in the video.

"Staying in Double Tree in Ahembdabad. Double Tree Ahmedabad And got maggots in my food. You pay bomb for these hotels and they feed you maggots. Its so shocking @fssai_safefood please take some immediate action. Where are the health safety regulations now!" she captioned the image.

On the acting front, Meera will soon be seen in "Section 375", where she plays a rape victim.

The film is based on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code. In the film, Richa Chadha plays a public prosecutor fighting to get justice for her client, who claims she was raped by a filmmaker (played by Rahul Bhatt), being defended by Akshaye Khanna's character in court.

The courtroom drama will release on September 13.