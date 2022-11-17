Rajkumar Santoshi and Meenakshi Seshadri were an invincible team. The two turned out several big hits and films like Damini even gained cult status in the industry. But, what many are not aware of is the fact that the two not only had an incredible professional co-ordination, but Santoshi was reportedly quite in love with the beautiful actress.

The hidden love story

There were reports of Rajkumar Santoshi having booked an entire flight with celebrities from the industry. A hotel room was reportedly also booked with the who's who of the industry in full attendance. There were strong rumours of Meenakshi and Rajkumar ready to tie the knot in the very same hotel, the very same evening. However, nothing of that sort happened.

Meenakshi spills the beans

And now, decades later, Meenakshi has opened up about the whole thing. "When all this news broke out and whatever supposed problems happened, Mr Yash Chopra and Mr Amjad Khan intervened to put 'Damini' back on track. Mr Santoshi and I also decided that we will put everything behind us and make 'Damini' as the best film," she told ETimes.

"Jo bhi personal baaten hui hoon, is taraf se ye hua, us taraf se ye hua, hum dono ne faisala kiya (whatever personal thing happened from this side or that side we both decided) that we won't comment. And it was the most dignified thing to do. Plus, it was the right thing to do. I went on to marry and lead a respectable life and he too went on to marry and did the same," she further added.

Meenakshi's family continues to live in the US, while the actress is back to pursue her acting career further in India. The Ghatak actress has two grown up kids, one is 24 and the other 20.