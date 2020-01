An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale hit the Union Territory of Ladakh on Sunday, January 12 at around 10.54 am.

No loss of life was reported due to the medium-intensity earthquake, an official in the meteorological office told IANS in Shimla. The tremors lasted for a few seconds.

The epicentre of the quake was Ladakh, bordering Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district.

The tremor sparked panic among the people who rushed out of their houses, a police official said.