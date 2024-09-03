Medical student arrested in K'taka on charges of forceful religious conversion bid

A post-graduate medical student has been arrested in Karnataka's Udupi district for allegedly trying to forcefully convert his classmate to another religion, the police said on Tuesday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Mohammad Danish Khan, 27.

Danish Khan was arrested after a complaint was filed by a female student of the same college.

According to police, Danish Khan was pursuing post-graduation from a reputed university where he befriended one of his classmates.

Soon, both began dating each other and after getting to know each other, fell in love.

As per the complaint filed by the woman, during the inauguration of Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on January 22, Danish Khan allegedly used derogatory language about Ram Mandir and the Hindu religion. Another part of the same complaint mentioned that on March 11, he barged inside the woman's room, and began forcing her to convert to Islam while proposing to her for marriage.

The woman, however, outrightly rejected his proposal.

Enraged by the blunt refusal, Danish Khan allegedly held her by the hair and slapped her, the complaint mentions, adding that he also touched her inappropriately, besides making an aggressive attempt to force her into physical intimacy.

She told the police that the accused had touched her private parts even as she made attempts to resist him repeatedly.

In her complaint, the woman further mentioned that after that incident, Danish Khan started harassing her over the phone.

Finally, unable to withstand the stress anymore, she lodged a complaint with the police on August 31.

The police eventually managed to trace the accused and arrested him after the registration of a complaint by the woman.

The arrest was made by the staff of the Udupi Women's Police Station.

Danish Khan is currently in judicial custody.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.

(With inputs from IANS)