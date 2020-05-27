Mebina Michael's death has come as a shock to her fans, friends, relatives and people from the Kannada television industry. The model and television personality was killed in a road accident on Tuesday, 26 May.

The actress had come to the spotlight with Star Suvarna's Pyate Hudgir Halli Life in 2018. She was one among the 12 contestants who took part in the Akul Balaji-hosted show.

She hailed from Madikeri and contested the event at the age of 19. Being one of the youngest participants, Mebina Michael, who enjoyed dancing, yoga and swimming, managed to lift the trophy.

The show was shot at Gorur village in Hassan district. It was about the girls, who are used to urban life, living in a village and adapting the village lifestyle.

Mebina had performed well and won the hearts of the viewers. Thus winning the trophy and prize money of Rs 7 lakh.

Mebina Michael was travelling with her friend Raju when her car rammed into a tractor. She was on her way to her hometown Madikeri from Doddaballapur. They were rushed to Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital.

She died while shifting them to a private hospital in Bengaluru. Raju and driver Vinod are battling for lives, while the Bellur cops are investigating the case.

Condoling the death, Akul Balaji, Pyate Hudgir Halli Life, tweeted, "Shock to hear the sudden demise of one of my favourite contestant and winner of phhl 4 ..mebina,soo young and full of life,can't digest the fact..my prayers for her family to get over the tragedyFolded handsFolded hands. [sic]"