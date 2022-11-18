A driver in the Ministry of External Affairs has been arrested by Delhi Police's Crime Branch, with the help of security agencies, for allegedly leaking confidential information to Pakistan, sources said on Friday.

The driver, identified as Shrikrishan, claims to have been honey-trapped by an ISI operative, who called herself as Poonam Sharma.

He was caught from the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan here and it is suspected that he had transferred a lot of sensitive information.

Further details are awaited

