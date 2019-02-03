Popular South Indian actress Sakshi Chaudhary recently revealed that she was offered one crore per one night after she posted pictures and videos on her social networking handle. The actress made these remarks on her Twitter page, and Sakshi made it clear that she is not an object for sale.

"People are going mad after watching my videos & photos :) Offering me one Cr in the inbox for one night:) but they all are fools. I am not for sale," Sakshi tweeted recently.

As Sakshi Chaudhary opened up about her bitter experience, she is getting immense support from social media users, and many people have started lauding her for the courage she showed to expose perverts on online space.

However, due to unknown reasons, the actress has deleted the post now, but she thanked India Today for publishing the report about social media bullying she faced. It is still unclear why Sakshi Chaudhary deleted the tweet even after receiving immense support from her followers.

Sakshi Chaudhary is a very active personality on Twitter, and she used to post several photos in a day, most of them showcasing her in the most glamorous avatar.

Sakshi Chaudhary made her debut in Tollywood in 2013 with the movie 'Potugadu'. Later she acted in noted roles in movies like James Bond, Selfie Raja and Oxygen.

In 2017, Sakshi Chaudhary made her Tamil debut through 'Aayirathil Iruvar'. Even though the film failed to make huge impacts at the box-office, Sakshi's performance received positive responses from critics and audiences alike.

Sakshi is currently awaiting the release of two movies 'Rustom' in Kannada and 'Magnet' in Telugu. In 'Rustom', the actress will be seen in an item number, while she is playing the lady lead in 'Magnet'.

A few days back, Mollywood actress Namitha Pramod had brutally trolled a social media user after he asked unwashed T-shirt from the starlet.