Female celebrities who are active on social media platforms often receive explicitly sleazy comments from a section of fans when they post pictures and videos. Recently, Gayathri Arun and Neha Saxena had lashed out at some people who asked their charge for one night. The latest addition to this list is Mollywood starlet Namitha Pramod.

It all happened when Namitha Pramod posted a photo on Instagram. As the picture went viral, an Instagram user by the name of sidheeque555 asked Namitha to give an unwashed T-shirt. Initially, Namitha Pramod did not reply to his comment, but the social media user went on repeating the same question.

Finally, Namitha Pramod gave a befitting reply to the user who made sleazy comments.

"I am definitely gonna put up this message as my status so that all those ladies and girls out there would send their unwashed dresses. Thanks to you, as you are taking up the initiative for clean India challenge, and that too free of cost. Your initiative should be appreciated. Send me your address please," replied Namitha Pramod.

Namitha Pramod's reply is now racking up positive responses from her followers and fans alike. Many people are lauding her for such a strong reply and urged women in her followers' list to send their unwashed dresses to this person's address.

Namitha Pramod had made her acting debut in Traffic in 2011. She has also shared screen space with Dulquer Salmaan, Kunchakko Boban, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dileep. The starlet is now awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Professor Dinkan which features Dileep in the lead role.

The film is being directed by ace cinematographer Ramachandra Babu will be released in 3D and is expected to grace the big screens in the summer of 2019.