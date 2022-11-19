Makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the ardent fans of Bigg Boss 16, glued to their TV screens, With each passing day, the drama intensifies inside the house, as every other day, the contestants engage in a verbal spat.
Unlike previous seasons of Bigg Boss, this season has been a tad different. As housemates are not just getting into verbal confrontations, and arguments, but this time they have indulged in a physical fight.
Last week host Salman Khan schooled Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam for getting into a physical fight after Archana almost strangled Shiv's neck. While this week was no different as MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot not only argued over a petty issue, thier argument became so volatile that Stan almost ran towards Shalin to hit them with a vase, despite knowing that any kind of violence in the house, between housemates, is totally against the norms.
During Shukarvar ka vaar episode, Salman Khan schooled both of them and Bigg Boss also warned the two to not indulge in physical fights. However, as per the rules, none of the contestants is pardoned from the physical fight, Bigg Boss has now punished MC Stan by nominating him for four weeks.
Ek choti si baat par badha ghar ka taapmaan. Shalin aur MC Stan ki ladai legi kaunsa anjaam?— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) November 17, 2022
Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot #BB16 #BiggBoss@BeingSalmanKhan #McStan @BhanotShalin pic.twitter.com/5MDWVxaEHb
MC Stan took ownership of his aggression, he apologise and will shake hands with Shalin Bhanot, but Bigg Boss announces 4 week nomination as a Punishment for him for breaking the most imp rule of the house. #BiggBoss16— #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 19, 2022
MC Stan nominated for four weeks
Bigg Boss's punishment has got the internet divided, some are standing with the rapper, while some are of the view that Stan proved Shalin. However, the decision of Bigg Boss is final and the rapper will have to abide by the same.
This is whole scene where shalin grabbed #MCStan and shiv asking to leave stan, he is not leaving then all ppl gathered there and same asking shalin to leave he isn't leaving. Then #Shiv pushed him by holding his chin then he immediately leaved Stan and maintained the distance. pic.twitter.com/RKCvxVSB7J— Gunjan✨ (@Aqua_Rius_26) November 17, 2022
#MCStan army rocked, @JThakers shocked.— ??|वन (@Sawan_zp) November 19, 2022
Bola tha panga nahi lene ka ARMY ke sath, n@nga kr ke chod diya BC ko.?
Well done stanny army. Proud of you.
REIGN OF SHIV THAKARE
Shalin held Stan's arms tightly and Shiv where asking him to leave. Shalin said " Main toh Todunga.. Joh ukkadna hai Ukhado "— GYAN SAGAR (@GYANSAG32486683) November 19, 2022
SHIV was so protective for his friend, STAN. ?#ShivThakare #MCStan
REIGN OF SHIV THAKARE pic.twitter.com/6RwQYAbx7G
Tina ke decision se pada Shalin ko jhatka, would this create ghar mein ek naya bawaal? ?— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) November 18, 2022
Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot#BB16 #BiggBoss@beingsalmankhan@tresemmeindia @chingssecret @MyGlamm pic.twitter.com/oQ17ELE7Tf
What happened between Shalin and MC Stan
For the unversed, Tina Datta injured her ankle badly after she slipped and fell in the house. Shalin Bhanot ran to aid her, he started pressing her feet, as Tina was in acute pain she screamed, and MC Stan asked Shalin not to do anything and rather call the doctor to help her.
But MC Stan's request went unheard and Shalin continued pressing Tina's feet. Both of them started fighting and arguing over it. In the heat of the moment, MC Stan hurled abuses at Shalin, and the TV actor got furious and apparently spoke badly about Stan's mother, in the fit of the moment, both Stan and Shalin got into a physical fight.
Sumbul ke behaviour par Salman ne puche sawaal, kya hoga isse unki aur Shalin ki gehri dosti par effect? ?— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) November 18, 2022
Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot #BB16 #BiggBoss@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/Ud5g5F9cUn
Shalin aur MC Stan ke jhagde par jataayi Salman ne naraazgi, kya milega inn dono ko dand? ??— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) November 19, 2022
Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot#BB16 #BiggBoss@beingsalmankhan@tresemmeindia @chingssecret @myglamm pic.twitter.com/Bji66wJbeV
Salman ne li Shalin aur MC Stan ki khabar. Kya ab sudharenga ghar ka mahaul? ?— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) November 19, 2022
Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot#BB16 #BiggBoss@beingsalmankhan@BhanotShalin #McStan pic.twitter.com/SsY05CWb8Z
Salman ne lagaayi Shalin ko fatkaar. Kya woh sunega unki baat? ??️— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) November 19, 2022
Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot#BB16 #BiggBoss@beingsalmankhan@BhanotShalin pic.twitter.com/TPw3C7LT1w
Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia intervened and tried to stop but they didn't listen to anyone.
For the unversed, contestants inside the Bigg Boss 16 house are Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.
Evicted contestant this week is:
As per reports, Gautam Singh Vig will be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house this week. He was nominated along with Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, and Soundarya Sharma.