With each passing day, we see a new drama unfolding in Bigg Boss 16 house. Last night saw a heated argument between MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot, the verbal spat went so violate that the rapper ran towards Shalin to hit him with a vase, luckily Shalin was unhurt.

The verbal spat turned so ugly that it led to a physical fight. Any kind of violence is not acceptable in the house. And just like other weekend Ka vaar episodes, host Salman Khan will again take the stage for the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode. Salman will be seen reprimanding Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan.

"Isko Jaan se maar dalo": ANGRY Salman Khan

In the latest promo shared by Colors channel on their social media handles, Salman will give an earful to Shalin and MC Stan. Salman Khan lashes out at MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot.

"Ek admi Apne aap ko Bruce Lee samjha, doosra aadmi apne aap ko Dara Singh samajh raha hain (one person thinks he is Bruce Lee, the other one thinks he is Dara Singh)."

Immediately Shalin tells Salman, "Aap mujhe ek baar bolein (if you tell me once)..." Salman says, "Kya permission doon mein? Isko jaan se maar dalo (Should I give you permission to kill him)?"

Shalin tells him, "Aap mujhe ek baar bole, phir to jaana hi hai mujhe (you just say it once, then I will definitely leave)." Salman Khan then removes his blazer in anger and throws it on the stage.

Addressing MC Stan Salman Khan says, "Stan, jab kisi ko gaali bakta hai na, to return me gaali sunane ki bhi aadat daal le (if you are abusing someone, learn to take abuses as well)." The rapper apologises to Salman and says what he did was wrong.

The promo then shows Shalin getting up from his seat and walking out of Bigg Boss 16 house. He says, "Ya to ye jaa raha hai ya to mai jaa raha hu. Mere ko nahi rahna hai yaha (Either he leaves or I go. I don't want to stay here.)" What happens next, the viewers will witness in tonight's episode.

Let's take a look at what the viewers have to say about Salman Khan getting furious:

The heated argument between Shalin and MC Stan has divided their fans, at one end, MC Stan's fans are of the belief that Shalin proved him by getting the rappers family in between, while Shalin ki Sena feels, MC Stan, instigated Shalin to get abusive.

Fans of BB have come out in massive support of MC Stan trending We stand by Stan.

For the unversed, contestants inside the Bigg Boss 16 house are Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Evicted contestant this week is:

As per reports, Gautam Singh Vig will be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house this week. He was nominated along with Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, and Soundarya Sharma.