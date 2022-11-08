Taking a step to ensure proper rehabilitation of the terror victim families, the Union Home Ministry has asked all states and Union Territories (UTs) to reserve some MBBS seats for spouses and children of terrorist victims for the academic year 2022-23.

According to a letter written by Rajeev Kumar Under Secretary to the Government of India, all states and UTs have been asked for the allocation of MBBS/BDS Seats from Central Pool for spouses and children of terrorist victims for the academic year 2022-23.

"I am directed to forward herewith a copy of guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the allocation of Central Pool MBBS/BDS seats for spouses and children of civilian victims of terrorism for the academic year 2022- 23", the letter reads.

In the letter, it has been mentioned that children whose parents have been killed by terrorists will be given the first priority in the allocation of MBBS or BDS seats.

Children of families whose sole bread earners have been killed by terrorists will be given second priority. However, the third priority will be given to wards of victims with permanent disabilities and serious injury caused by terrorist operations.

It is intimated that this Ministry is not conducting any examination in this regard; the selection will be made only on the basis of marks obtained by the students in NEET-UG 2022 and possessing the necessary educational qualifications.

It is requested that the State Governments and Union Territory Administrations may kindly give wide publicity while inviting applications from eligible candidates as indicated above for the academic year 2022-23 for allocation of MBBS/BDS seats from the Central Pool for spouses and children of terror victims.

BJP hails decision of Home Ministry

Welcoming the decision, senior BJP leader and general secretary of the J&K unit Sunil Sharma said that reservations would help the spouse and children of terrorist-affected families to get seats in MBBS/BDS in the central pool. He said that the government headed by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi stand fully committed to the upliftment of victims of Terrorist.

The decision has been taken in a bid to honour those who laid down their life for their country or have been brutally killed by terrorists.

"Children orphaned by terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir will be eligible to avail the benefits of reservation for admission in MBBS and BDS colleges. Board of Professional Entrance Examination, Jammu and Kashmir has released a detailed notification regarding the same", he said.