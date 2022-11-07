Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday arrested an Al Qaeda operative from Ramban district, who was on his way to Kashmir Valley. The arrested terrorist is a resident of West Bengal and was on a mission to establish a network of the proscribed terror group in Kashmir Valley.

According to police, on specific information about the movement of some terrorists on the highway, Ramban Police started checking vehicles plying on the road. During checking, police apprehended one Al Qaeda operative namely Amiruddin Khan son of Mostafa Khan of Mashita Haora, West Bengal.

According to police, one Chinese grenade was also recovered from the possession of the arrested terrorist.

Although questioning of the arrested terrorist is going on, higher-ups in the police have maintained a guarded silence over disclosures made by the Al Qaeda terrorist.

A case FIR No. 376/2022 under section 7/25 Indian Arms Act, Sec 4 Explosive Act, and 13, 20 UAPA has been registered and further investigation is going on.

Chargesheet filed against five terrorists in Army soldier killing case

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday filed chargesheet against five persons including three killed terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit in a case related to the abduction and killing of an Army soldier in Budgam.

A chargesheet was filed against Athar Illahi Sheikh, Mohammad Yousuf Dar alias Kantroo (killed LeT terrorist) Faisal Hafeez Dar (killed LeT terrorist, Hilal Ahmad Sheikh alias Hanzullah (killed LeT terrorist), and foreign terrorist Ghazi Bhai alias Pathan Bhai alias Usman Bhai.

An in-service Army soldier, Mohammad Sameer Malla son of Mohammad Yaqoob Malla, who was on leave, was abducted and later killed by terrorists in March this year.

During the course of the investigation, the role of five terrorists was established in this case. LeT terrorists abducted Mohammad Sameer Malla on March 7 and tortured him, which resulted in the death of Mohammad Sameer Malla in an orchard of Laban village and buried the dead body of the victim in a ditch in a nearby field.

Three terrorists involved in this gruesome incident were already eliminated by the forces while Pakistani terrorist is still at large.