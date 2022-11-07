Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday solved the case of planting 18 kilograms of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), fitted in a gas cylinder, in north Kashmir's Bandipora area to repeat another Pulwama.

According to police, two hybrid terrorists, who were involved in planting an IED in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir last month, have been arrested from Baramulla, police said on Monday. The police have also recovered two remote-controlled improvised explosive devices from their possession.

"Sopore Police has cracked the recent IED blast incident at Kenusa Bandipora. Two hybrid terrorists namely Irshad Ganaie alias Shahid and Waseem Raja of Kenusa Bandipora arrested. Two remote-controlled IEDs with detonators recovered," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said in a tweet. He said a case has been registered and the investigation is going on.

Terrorists made an abortive attempt to repeat another Pulwama

On October 15, the arrested terrorists had planted an IED, weighing around 18 kg and fitted with two gas cylinders, in the Kenusa-Astango area of the north Kashmir district of Bandipora. The explosive device was detected and destroyed by the security forces, averting a major tragedy.

To target the security forces as well as the common people, the terrorists had planted 18 kg of IED on the Bandipora-Sopore highway, which was detected by the security forces in time.

It was told that the terrorists had planted this IED explosive to target the security forces so that when soldiers passed through this route, they could be detonated.

However, the promptness of the security forces foiled the plans of the terrorists and the IED was detected.

Police said that this IED was planted on the side of the highway to target security forces.

Three hybrid terrorists with 10 kgs of IED were arrested on Nov 1

Three hybrid terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit were arrested in Srinagar on Tuesday and 10 kgs of IED and two hand grenades were recovered from their possession.

Srinagar police arrested three hybrid terrorists namely Aamir Mushtaq Dar, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar of Iqbalabad Sozaith Budgam, and Kabil Rashid, son of Abdul Rashid Dar of SICOP Mohalla HMT Srinagar. Two grenades were recovered from their possession.

They disclosed the name of their third associate as Aqib Jamal Bhat, son of Mohammad Jamal Bhat of Sozaith Budgam who was also arrested, and during the initial examination, he disclosed an IED in his possession.

According to police the IED of approximately 10kg has been recovered in Rangreth on his instance, by a joint team of Srinagar Police and 62 RR. A case under FIR number 69/2022 has been registered under the relevant Sections of UAPA, Explosives Act, and Arms Act in Police Station Chanpora.