With the arrest of two dreaded hybrid terrorists of proscribed the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday averted another terror attack in the north Kashmir Sopore area.

The terrorists, moving with arms and ammunition, were reportedly looking for a soft target to execute their nefarious design.

According to police, on specific information that some terrorists were roaming in the Sopore area of North Kashmir Baramulla district a joint combing and search operation was launched by J&K Police along with the Army near Shah Faisal Market area of the Sopore town.

"During the search operation, suspicious movement of a person coming from busy Bus Stand Sopore towards Shah Faisal Market having a bag in his hand was noted and was subsequently asked to stop, but he tried to flee from the spot. However was tactfully apprehended by the security forces", police said.

Upon search of the said bag, one pistol, one pistol magazine, some pistol rounds, and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) were recovered.

According to a police spokesman, during preliminary questioning, he revealed his identity as Rizwan Mushtaq son of Mushtaq Wani resident of Hamray Pattan.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the arrested person is a hybrid terrorist of the proscribed organization LeT and was in search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on non-locals, minorities, security forces, and peaceful citizens.

Another terrorist was also arrested after questioning.

According to police, during initial questioning, the arrested terrorist revealed the name of another terrorist who was also part of his team.

Without wasting any time, a team of security forces immediately conducted raids at another location and arrested one more terrorist whose identity was established as Jameel Ahmad Parra son of Habibullah Parra, a resident of Pattan was also arrested.

Accordingly, FIR No. 250/2022 has been registered at Police station Sopore under relevant sections of law.

Further questioning of the arrested duo is going on and further disclosures as well as recoveries are expected, police said.

Arrested duo was recruited recently through social media

Reports said that during the initial investigation, both the arrested persons revealed that they were recruited through social media by some Pakistan-based terrorists.

"After radicalizing both the terrorist, they were provided pistols through one courier and were assigned the task of selective killing in their respective areas", sources said.