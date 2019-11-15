The gamblers betting on horse races at the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) in Race Course Road vandalised the property on Friday (November 15) after the races were cancelled due to an unprecedented accident in the first set of race.

Three horses stumbled in the first race of the winter season race of the total seven races that was supposed to happen on Friday. Due to the incident, BTC cancelled all the races which caused a mayhem situation inside the turf and the angry punters started destroying the property including televisions and furniture.

According to the reports, the jockeys Srinath, Suraj Naidu and Kiran were injured in the incident along with the horses. One of the horse has been grievously injured and his leg was broken. The horse owners have complained that the turf was not ready for the race and this resulted in the accident.

(This is a developing story, awaiting further details)