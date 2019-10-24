We live in a digital and fast-paced world today. In every nuke and corner of the globe, several bloggers and influencers are making money online just by a few clicks. Chandravirsinh Solanki is one among them who is a young guy and has made a name for himself as an emerging influencer. He was born on May 13, 1996, and hails from Kutch, Gujarat. He is a professional horse rider and a top polo player who has been practising horse riding since childhood. At 23, he has proved that he is capable to achieve more than what anyone can even imagine.

Being a numero uno in horse riding, Chandravirsinh has earned a lot of followers on social media over the years. He has a huge following of 123K followers on Instagram. His feed is a reflection of his lifestyle and it also shows his love for pets. "I come from a place where people are not really advanced. They are educated but do not have much exposure to the digital world. I always wanted to do something novel and be different from others. After extensive research, I gave a try to social media and started connecting with more people. I still remember that I created content based on my everyday life and posted it on Instagram. With time, people followed me and started appreciating my work. I began to create more content to engage with my audience", said Solanki.

Apart from this, he is also a horse trainer and a dog trainer. He is the proud owner of Rani Stud Farm and Royal Horse Riding School where coaches students on how to ride horses. It is really interesting to see how Chandravirsinh Prabhatsinh Solanki has advanced with time and has become a popular name across the state of Gujarat. We are really smitten by this lifestyle influencer and we hope he tries to connect with a larger audience and let them know how social media can do wonders in life.IBT does not endorse any of the above content.

