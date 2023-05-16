Love her or hate her, you can't ignore her. Urfi Javed's bold fashion sense and unfiltered statements have made her a social media sensation. Despite the trolling, the backlash and the slamming; the actress doesn't get bogged down. However, in one of the podcasts, the diva sort of made a confession that the trolls do get to her time and often. Urfi revealed that sometimes she feels that she is not woman enough, as the society says.

Urfi's realisation

Sharing her unfiltered statements on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Urfi says that sometimes she does feel like a sl*t. "Maybe yeh jo bol rahe hai, sahi hai. Maybe mein samaj mein ek dhabba hoon. Maybe I'm not good enough to be a good woman. Main sach mein shayad ek bad example hoon younger generation ke liye. Ya maybe main kuch galat kar rahi hoon. Jaise trolls bolte hai, maybe I am sl*t (Maybe what they are saying is true. Maybe I am a blot on the society. Maybe I am a bad example for the youth. Maybe I am doing something wrong)," she said.

Urfi, however, went on to add that despite the realisation, she is not going to quit being herself. Urfi said that she even if she stops wearing the clothes she wear, it will all stay on the internet. She also said that she feels no family will accept her. "I feel that I can't go back. There's no going back. Main yaha se kaha jaungi (Where I go from here). Even if I quit everything, that's going to stay on the internet forever. Toh main karu kya? (What should I do?)" she said.