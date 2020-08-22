Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on Ganesh Chaturthi and wished joy and prosperity everywhere.

"Greetings on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always be upon us. May there be joy and prosperity all over," he tweeted.

Ganesh Chaturthi, commencing today, will be celebrated across the country amid curtailed festivities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Prez Ram Nath Kovind wishes

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted citizens on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi and prayed that Lord Ganesha bless all to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Ganpati Bappa Morya! Greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival is an expression of people's enthusiasm, joy and forbearance in taking every section of the society along. May Vighnaharta help us all to overcome COVID-19 pandemic and bless us with a happy and healthy life," the statement said.