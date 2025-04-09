Fawad Khan is making a Bollywood comeback and that is literally the talk of the town. Fans and critics are excited to see the amazing actor work his magic in Hindi cinema yet again. While there is certainly a lot of excitement around Fawad's latest Bollywood work, there are also many who are opposing it.

Not only political leaders but, as per several reports, even people from within the Bollywood industry are not too keen for Fawad to return to Hindi cinema or for any Pakistani actor to work in India. Recently, Mawra Hocane spoke about the same and shared her opinions on Pakistani stars working in India.

Mawra's Indian film, which also marked her debut in Bollywood 'Sanam Teri Kasam' was re-released in theatres a while back. While Harshvardhan Rane was able to see and cherish the massive amount of love and appreciation the film garnered upon its re-release, Mawra could not be a part of it. In an interview with Times of India, the actress spoke about what she thinks of people opposing Pakistani actors wanting to work in India.

She mentioned, "I don't take it personally. This is how the world works, right? I truly believe if it's meant to happen, it will. I block out the noise around my work. I love to do what I do, so I do not let these things affect me. It is truly the producer's headache — which is sad — but it is their problem. If I invest my mind into thinking, 'Oh, what's going to happen,' I will always be restless."

With Fawad making a comeback in Bollywood, Mawra was asked if she has recently spoken to her fellow Pakistani superstar, to which she said- "When my colleagues do well, we definitely reach out to each other. We wish each other luck. I truly wish the best for everyone. I hope this film does really well."

About Fawad's Bollywood comeback-

Fawad will be making his Bollywood comeback with the film 'Abir Gulal', where he will star opposite Vaani Kapoor. The film is supposed to be released in theaters on May 9. His last Bollywood film was Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,' a film that featured Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in pivotal roles.