Over the weekend, Aishwarya Rai attended the wedding of her cousin Shloka Shetty's brother in Pune, accompanied by her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Several videos and pictures of Aishwarya, Aaradhya, and Abhishek have taken over social media.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan recreate 'Kajra Re' with daughter Aaradhya

On Tuesday, a clip featuring Abhishek and Aishwarya recreating their iconic dance number "Kajra Re" alongside their daughter Aaradhya and a few family members went viral.

However, eagle-eyed netizens noticed that Aishwarya appeared uncomfortable while dancing. She was seen holding her daughter's hand, seemingly protecting her.

The clip further shows Abhishek and Aishwarya dancing in sync, and Aaradhya tries to match her mother's moves.

Who wore what!

Aishwarya opted for a green embroidered anarkali, Abhishek opted for a pink kurta and white pyjama. Aaradhya donned a beautiful white lehenga.

However, a section of netizens once again brought up the alleged feud between Aishwarya Rai and the Bachchan family, specifically Shweta Bachchan and mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan. Some speculated that Aishwarya and Abhishek were merely co-parenting Aaradhya.

One user wrote, "She shows up at family events on his side, and he shows up for hers. It's more than obvious that she and her in-laws have had a falling out. Is this co-parenting, or is the couple perfectly fine with each other—ignoring whatever issues the in-laws may have?"

Another commented, "Aaradhya always looks so happy with her parents."

One fan wrote, "This is a treat for the eyes."

The next one wrote, "This is an iconic dance performance."

The fourth one claimed, "What is Aishwarya's obsession with wearing anarkalis? I mean they're beautiful, but she's not experimenting. Secondly, even while dancing she wants to pull her dupatta across the behind. She's put on weight, but except the face she's not looking odd or too big. She's fine. I think she's gotten too insecure about her figure. But then also, I see her Cannes and L'Oréal appearances wearing western gowns. What's with the hypocrisy?"

For the unversed, multiple reports over the past year have speculated that Aishwarya and Abhishek had either separated or were heading for divorce. However, the couple has never publicly addressed these rumors. Time and again, they have been spotted together, which has helped quash speculation about their alleged separation.

Meanwhile, several other pictures of Aishwarya and Aaradhya have gone viral, leaving social media gushing over Aaradhya's beauty.

Reacting to Aaradhya's desi look, a user mentioned, "Sanskar acha de hai Aishwarya ne beti ko kapde ache hai (Aishwarya has taught her daughter well; her outfit is nice).

Work Front

Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II. Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the musical drama Be Happy on Amazon Prime Video, which also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Nora Fatehi, and Inayat Verma in pivotal roles. The actor will next be seen in Housefull 5, with Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jackie Shroff, among others.