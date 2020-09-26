After the success of the Ram Janmabhoomi case, a new case has been moved at the Mathura court for the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. A civil suit was filed on Friday demanding the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque from the site and the reclamation of 13.37 acres of land.

The civil suit was moved by Ranjana Agnihotri and six other devotees of Lord Shri Krishna. The suit has been moved through advocates Hari Shankar Jain and Vishnu Jain.

The Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case

The suit has named UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, Committee of Management, Trust Alleged Shahi Masjid Idgah, as the respondents. The suit claims that the masjid was constructed illegally and has demanded the removal of the superstructure of the Idgah in Mathura.

Claiming that the land was encroached upon the devotees filed the suit, in the hope of justice. The Ram Janmabhoomi case also saw a suit filed in the name of Ram Lalla Virajman, in this case the suit was filed in the name of Shr Krishna Virajman.

The civil suit says about the superstructure that it was "illegally raised by Committee of Management of alleged Trust Masjid Idgah with the consent of Sunni Central Board of Waqf land Khewat No.255 (Two Hundred Fifty-Five) at Katra Keshav Dev city Mathura belonging to deity Shree Krishna Virajman."

The suit has also asked that a 1973 ruling be cancelled on the matter of Shri Krishna Janamsthan Seva Sansthan and the Trust had got into an 'illegal' compromise, the suit alleged, "The committee of Management of Trust Masjid Idgah entered into illegal compromise on 12.10.1968 (Twelve Ten Nineteen Sixty-Eight) with the Society Shree Krishna Janamasthan Seva Sangh and both have played fraud upon the Court, the plaintiff Deities and devotees with a view to capture and grab the property in question."

What may pose a hurdle for the suit is 1991, Places of Worship (Special Provisions Act) which states that mosques can't be converted into temples and vice versa, this was after the Ram Janmabhoomi case had created unrest. This was done to protect all the religious structures in the country that existed at the time of independence.