The tensions between India and Pakistan intensified after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of nearly 22 innocent people. In response, India carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7, launching air strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Following this, the social media accounts of several Pakistani artists, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and Hania Aamir, were banned in India. Fawad Khan, who was set to make his Bollywood comeback with Abeer Gulala opposite Vaani Kapoor, was also banned.

Popular singer Diljit Dosanjh found himself in controversy when his film Sardaar Ji 3, co-starring Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, was not released in India but premiered overseas on June 27. Several Indian film bodies have since called for a permanent ban on the movie in India.

Months after the Pahalgam attack and the ongoing tensions, India and Pakistan faced each other in the Asia Cup 2024, playing two matches this month, one on September 14 and the second on September 21.

Meanwhile, after wrapping up his shoots, Diljit is busy with his music tour. During a concert in Malaysia, he addressed the controversy surrounding Sardaar Ji 3, the Pahalgam terror attack, and the India-Pakistan cricket matches. Diljit clarified that his film was shot before the attack, while the cricket matches were played after.

On film being shot before the Palgham attack

Several clips from the concert surfaced online, showing Diljit saluting the National Flag and saying, "Woh mere desh da jhanda hai (That's my country's flag). Always respect." Seeking permission from the audience, he then spoke in Punjabi: "When my film Sardaar Ji 3 was shot in February, the matches were being played."

On the Pahalgam attack and India-Pak match, Diljit said, "After that, the tragic Pahalgam terror attack happened. At that time, and even now, we have always prayed that the terrorists should receive strict punishment. The difference is that my film was shot before the attack, and the match was played after the attack."

Slams media for portraying him as anti-national

Criticising the media, he continued, "The national media tried their best to portray me as anti-national, but Punjabis and the Sikh community could never go against the nation. I have many answers, but I kept quiet, kept everything inside me. I didn't speak. Whoever tells you anything, you shouldn't take that poison inside you—I learned that from life. There are a lot more things to say, but I don't want to, I don't want to do that s***."

Work Front

Diljit Dosanjh has completed shooting for his upcoming film Border 2. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. Diljit plays the role of Shaheed Nirmal Jeet Singh Sekhon.