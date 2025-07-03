Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently basking in the success of his Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3, which stars Pakistani actress Hania Aamir and Punjabi actor Neeru Bajwa. Meanwhile, rumours have been circulating that Diljit has been removed from Border 2 following strong objections from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) regarding the film's ongoing shoot.

On Wednesday, Diljit shared a video from the sets of Border 2, where he is seen dressed in uniform, sporting a navy blue turban. As he arrived on set, he was welcomed with loud cheers from the crowd and was later seen reading his script. To add to the moment, he included the iconic track Sandese Aate Hain from the original Border as the video's background music.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Diljit kept it simple with the caption: "BORDER 2."

Diljit celebrates Sardaar Ji 3 from Pakistan

Simultaneously, Diljit also posted a series of photos on Instagram, dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, posing with his signature moustache both inside and outside a private jet. Alongside the pictures, he wrote: "SARDAAR JI 3 Smashing Records Overseas."

However, not everyone was pleased. Netizens expressed disappointment over Diljit's involvement in Border 2, especially as he celebrated the success of a film featuring a Pakistani actress.

FWICE even addressed a letter to producers Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and director Anurag Singh, urging them to remove Diljit from Border 2. The letter stated, "It is important to bring to your notice that Border 2 features actor Diljit Dosanjh, who has been officially boycotted by FWICE owing to his involvement with individuals and content that have deeply disrespected Indian sentiments, especially by associating with Pakistani artists known for their anti-India views and participating in projects filmed in sensitive border locations like Pahalgam, immediately following terror incidents targeting our armed forces."

Over the past few days, Diljit has faced criticism for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. The film, which opened overseas on June 27, was not released in India. The backlash follows the recent Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, and India's Operation Sindoor on May 7, during which air strikes were carried out on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Border 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border and is directed by Anurag Singh. Diljit joined the project in September last year and will star alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty.

Border 2 is expected to release on January 23, 2026.