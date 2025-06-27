The controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 refuses to die down. Ever since the teaser featuring Pakistani actor Hania Aamir was released, the film has been embroiled in backlash. Social media users, the film body FWICE, and several celebrities have called for a ban on Sardaar Ji 3.

The calls for a ban are not limited to the film alone; many are demanding action against Diljit Dosanjh as well. Critics argue that despite the growing tensions between India and Pakistan, Diljit chose to work with a Pakistani actor, sparking further outrage.

Several media reports suggest that Diljit may also be dropped from Border 2, which is already halfway through production, with the cast currently filming at the Pune base camp.

As the backlash intensifies, Sardaar Ji 3's female lead, Neeru Bajwa, appears to be distancing herself from the project. She unfollowed co-star Hania Aamir on Instagram on the day of the film's overseas release and removed all promotional content, including the trailer and songs, from her profile.

While Diljit continues to publicly defend Hania, Neeru's actions have been widely praised by fans across social media.

One wrote on Reddit, "This is Brave on Neeru's part! Respect to her!"

Another added, "Kudos to her, but she's likely aware that this backlash could harm her career so the reasoning behind it is unclear.. Keep in mind.. the accusations against Diljit also apply to the filmmakers and the rest of the cast.. It's his arrogance, justifications and attitude of taking the audience for granted that's frustrating us but at least she's making efforts."

A user wrote, "How is Diljit and his PR so hell bent on not letting this go. He can recover the lost money through his shows and albums anyway. But if he loses the goodwill he's finally got after 20 years of hard work then none of his albums or shows will receive the same kind of love. Why is he not able to look at long term implications and why is he blinded by this short term move. No one will even care about this movie anyway, but will care about his stance.."

Sardaar Ji 3 is a horror comedy and one of the most expensive Punjabi films ever made. Directed by Amar Hundal, it is the third installment in the successful Sardaar Ji franchise. The previous two films also starred Diljit and Neeru in the lead roles.