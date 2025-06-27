It was a star-studded night at the grand premiere of Umrao Jaan, re-released on Thursday, June 26, 2025. The who's who of the film industry amped up the glam quotient for this regal evening.

The original diva Rekha was joined by Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Hema Malini, Aamir Khan, and many others. However, it was Alia Bhatt who stole the show. She paid a heartfelt tribute to Rekha by donning a stunning pink saree and recreating the veteran actor's iconic look from the 1981 film Silsila.

Alia smiled and posed gracefully for the paparazzi at the event.

Stylist Rhea Kapoor shared reference pictures of Rekha in the same look on her Instagram Stories. Fashion commentator Diet Sabya also posted about the look, captioning it:

"Rekha ma in Silsila has given us fashion and heartbreak refs for ages. Eons. Centuries. And the only way to pay homage is to do it correctly or not do it at all. Alia in TT custom couture baby pink (or is it lilac?) sari worn with feather earrings for the screening of Umrao Jaan tonight. Reference done correct. Modern. Styled by @rheakapoor."

A particularly touching moment from the evening captured Rekha and Alia candidly admiring a still of Rekha from Umrao Jaan, sharing a genuine connection.

While many netizens praised Alia for beautifully recreating Rekha's Silsila look, some critiqued her use of a hair topper, saying it appeared unnatural and that she could have embraced her natural hair. Most of Alia's fans slammed her makeup artist for ruining her face by applying too much bronzer and making her skin tone dark.

A user wrote, "With Alia is she trying to copy each and every Diva tha ruins EVERYTHING.."

Another wrote, "Alia Bhatt's face looks dark, too much bronzer.."

The film has undergone a 4K restoration ahead of its re-release, much to the excitement of cinema lovers. The grand premiere was held a day prior to its theatrical release.

Umrao Jaan, directed by Muzaffar Ali, returns to the big screen on June 27. Restored by the National Film Development Corporation–National Film Archive of India under the National Film Heritage Mission, the film is set in 19th-century Lucknow. It follows Amiran (played by Rekha) as she arrives at a brothel and forms poignant relationships with three men—played by Farooque Shaikh, Raj Babbar, and Naseeruddin Shah.