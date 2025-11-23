Masti franchise is back with its fourth instalment – Mastiii 4. Starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani; the film has been directed by Milap Zaveri. The adult comedy franchise is once again here. And this time, the table seems to have turned for the women in the film. Masti 4 opened to a strong clash with Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur' based on the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Indo-China War.

Box office

The film opened to a decent box office number of Rs 2.75 crore on Friday. However, the collection slipped a bit on Day 2. It then went on to do 1.79 crore on Saturday. This made the film's two-day collection to be Rs 4.54 cr. On the other hand, '120 Bahadur' went on to do Rs 2.35 crore on Day 1 and increased its collection with Rs 4 crore on Day 2.

Social media reactions

Despite the film making moolahs at the box office, Mastiii 4 hasn't got good reviews on social media. Many netizens are calling the film regressive, cheap and a torture.

"#Mastiii4 is not a movie it is a 2:30 hour torture. Milap Zaveri should be sent to jail with a lifetime imprisonment for making this type of shit. Seems like the only motive to make M4 was to convert black money into white. Don't even watch it for free ever please," a user opined.

"Imagine having to copy jokes from 'Main Tera Hero' and the previous 'Housefull' films to make this one funny," another user reviewed the film.

"If DISGUST was a genre, this trailer is the topper. Full confidence in our janta to watch & have no issues with the content. Arrey it's just 'fun' yaar," a social media user shared review.

"Cheap humour, painful screenplay, zero comedic sense, dead acting which proves that this franchise needs retirement rather than sequels," another social media user shared the review.

"2 hours 49 minutes of objectification. 11 minutes of false patronization. Pleasant surprised," read a comment.

"I don't know why they're even continuing this franchise anymore," another comment read.

"Can't imagine what Ritesh and Vivek are getting in lieu of starring in these sleazy s*x comedies, aftab i can understand but the other two are really good actors," a reddit user opined.

"But anyway, this franchise is regressive, sexist, cheap and disgusting. I can't believe they are doing the same crap in 2025," another reddit user commented.