Shah Rukh Khan enjoys an unprecedented fan following all across the globe. From kids, teenagers to elders; our whole nation is a fan of King Khan. But, Vivek Oberoi feels that the younger generation might not even know who he is. Vivek, who is all set to star in 'Mastiii 4' said that people in 2050 might even ask who SRK is.

Who SRK?

Vivek reasoned that just like today's people don't care about the actors or the films of the 60s, the same thing might happen for the ruling stars by 2050. "Which film, starring whom from the 1960s, do you ask anyone about today-nobody cares. You will inevitably be relegated to history. In 2050, people might say, 'Kaun Shah Rukh Khan?' (Who is Shah Rukh Khan?)," told Pinkvilla.

Oberoi, who has worked in films like - 'Saathiya', 'Dum', 'Shootout At Lokhandwala' and more added that many people of this generation don't know who Raj Kapoor is. "Just as people today might ask, 'Who is Raj Kapoor?' You and I may call him the god of cinema, but if you ask any youngster who is a fan of Ranbir Kapoor, they might not even know who Raj Kapoor was. So perhaps history eventually relegates us all to nothingness," he reasoned.

Mastiii 4 cast

Vivek will be sharing screen space with Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh in the film. Milap Zaveri, the director of the film, praised the trio's equation while shooting for the film. He also went on to call them the 'Amar Akbar Anthony' of comedy.

"They are effortlessly hilarious. It still feels like the time when we did the first part of Masti (2004) 21 years ago, which I wrote. But when the three of them come together, they are like dynamite. They are like the Amar Akbar Anthony of comedy! The relationship and camaraderie they have built over the years; you can see it on screen," he said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.