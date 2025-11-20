The fourth instalment of the sex-comedy franchise Masti, titled Mastiii 4, is releasing tomorrow (21 November 2025). The film stars the original lead actors Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh, with Nargis Fakhri, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor joining the cast this time.

There were high expectations from the trailer since it is a franchise film, but when the trailer dropped last month, it failed to impress audiences across generations. Netizens were not pleased with the Masti 4 trailer, calling it cheap and vulgar.

Many criticised its humour, comparing it to 90s and early 2000s WhatsApp forwards, jokes that were already considered as "non-veg jokes" back then.

A netizen commented, "Funny to kuch nhi h bs vulgarity bhari padi hai."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Very cheap."

One more netizen commented, "Extreme level ki vulgarity.."

Following massive backlash over the trailer, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has made several cuts before granting the film a release certificate. According to multiple media reports, the cuts include the deletion of an animal humping scene and the muting of certain dialogues.

The CBFC ordered multiple cuts ahead of the theatrical release, leaving fans shocked as several visuals were removed to tone down the adult-comedy content.

All the cuts made by the Censor Board in Mastiii 4

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the name of an alcohol brand was changed in another scene.

However, the biggest change was in visual content: the CBFC asked the makers to delete a 9-second "top-angle animal sex visual" and reduce a 30-second sequence of close-up shots of human faces. The context of these visuals has not been disclosed.

The Board also asked the makers to modify or mute six dialogues, including replacing the specific word "behen" (sister) was changed and "item" was substituted in another line.

After the filmmakers incorporated all the recommended changes, the CBFC passed Mastiii 4 with an 'A' certificate on 17 November.

When and where to watch Mastiii 4

Mastiii 4 will stream on ZEE5 after its theatrical run, giving fans an easier way to watch the adult comedy without cuts.

The OTT premiere is scheduled for 16 January 2026, making it one of the first major adult comedies to release in the new year.