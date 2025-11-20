And it is going to be one of the most entertaining weekends of 2025, with several highly awaited films and shows scheduled for release. With 6 power-packed films and web shows releasing on November 21, the year 2025 couldn't have been any more engaging for the audience. Let's take a look at all we have lined up for release.

Films to release this weekend

120 Bahadur: Featuring Farhan Akhtar in the lead role, the film is based on the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Indo-China War. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the military action film is produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios.

Mastiii 4: The fourth instalment in the 'Masti' series, 'Mastiii 4' is all set to release on November 21. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film stars Aftab Shivdasani, Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi. However, unlike the husbands, this time the film has the wives "having fun."

Haunted—Ghosts of the Past (3D): Featuring Gaurav Bajpai, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Shruti Prakash; the film is a horror comedy. Directed by Vikram Bhatt and Manish P, the film has horror mixed with elements of comedy and humour.

Web-series/films to release on OTT

Homebound: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa starrer 'Homebound' is all set to land on OTT this weekend. Picked as India's official entry to the Oscars, amid a thundering response at the Cannes Film Festival, the Neeraj Ghaywan-directed film is all set to land on Netflix.

The Family Man Season 3: One of the most awaited drama series of the year – The Family Man – is back with its third installment. Created by Raj & Dk, the show charts the journey of spy Manoj Bajpayee as 'Srikant Tiwari.' Apart from Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani, the show will have two new faces this season. Nimrat Kaur and Jaideep Ahlawat have also joined the series in a power-packed role.

Dining With the Kapoors: Produced by Armaan Jain, the much-talked-about series will feature the Kapoor clan in all its glory. The show features Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Saif Ali Khan to Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, Navya Naveli Nanda, and more.