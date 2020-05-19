Fans of Thalapathy Vijay are desperately waiting for the release of Master. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2020, Master had to release on April 9, but due to the pandemic, the film has been delayed and the buzz is that it will be released during Diwali. If this news is true, it would definitely be a disappointment to all the fans out there.

Actress and singer Andrea Jeremiah are playing a key role in this film and this is known. Talking to an entertainment channel on her Instagram live session, Andrea was asked to reveal something interesting from Master, but because she can't, has shared one of those things that she has loved the most from the film, and being part of it.

'I am sure that even audiences will like it very much'

She said, "There's a car chase sequence which is very intense and exciting. That is something that I have loved watching the most. I am sure that even audiences will like it very much. A few scenes from this sequence are memorable ones for me."

However, Andrea refused to open up about the actual story behind the car chase, and connection to her presence in the scene.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist. The film is bankrolled by XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studios. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and fans have loved the songs so much that the songs have already garnered millions of view on YouTube.

The makers even promised the fans that teaser will be released sometime soon, and an official confirmation on a date is awaited. Malavika Mohanan is playing the leading lady in the film.