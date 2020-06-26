Malavika Mohanan has reportedly become the highest-paid actress of the South Indian film industry, but she is not getting a big paycheck for a Tamil or Telugu movie, rather she is being paid a bomb to act in a Bollywood flick.

A report on The Times of India has claimed that Malavika Mohanan has got a huge paycheck to work in her second Bollywood film. She will be seen next in Ravi Udywar's movie and getting Rs 5 crore to work on the project.

It is a huge remuneration for an actress who is yet to register a solo hit.

Beats Nayan

Nayanthara is the highest-paid actress in South India. She gets Rs 4-4.5 crore, per film. Now, Malavika Mohanan has overtaken Nayan when it comes to remuneration, the daily claims.

Master Effect

Malavika Mohanan has been getting plenty of offers ever since she signed Vijay's Master. The actress was approached with many movies even during the lockdown phase, but she has shown no sign of hurry to take up the projects.

She reportedly rejected a few movies that include a Telugu film with Ravi Teja.

Coming back to her Bollywood film, it stars Siddhant Chaturvedi. Malavika Mohanan has a challenging role and she has to perform a lot of action sequences.

On the other hand, her Master, which was scheduled for release in April, is delayed due to the lockdown. It is now expected to light the screens for Diwali.