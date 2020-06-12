Malavika Mohanan is in demand. After working in Rajinikanth's Petta and subsequently bagging Vijay's Master, the actress is reportedly getting a lot of offers these days. Not just from Kollywood, but she is being approached for other language movies.

Big Offer

According to Telugu media, the actress was approached for a big Telugu project. Well, Malavika Mohanan was offered to work with none other than Ravi Teja. Reportedly, the makers were willing to fat a big pay-check.

However, the actress has turned down the offer. The Telugu media claims that she has pinned high hopes on Vijay's Master and the success of the project would put her in A-list category. Hence, she is not in a hurry to sign movies to keep herself busy.

Malavika Mohanan's journey in film industry started with Malayalam flick Pattam Pole in which she had paired up with Dulquer Salmaan.After working in a few South projects, she made her Bollywood entry with Ishaan Khatter's Beyond the Clouds.

Game Changer

Rajinikanth's Petta was a game-changer in her career as it helped it to bag Master. The Tamil movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was scheduled for release in April. However, the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak has delayed the film's release.

There is no clarity on the film's release, yet. However, there are rumours that the Vijay-starrer might be released for Diwali.

Her Telugu film Hero with Vijay Deverakonda in the lead has been shelved.