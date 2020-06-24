A famous astrologer has predicted that the popularity of Vijay will grow at an exponential rate in the years to come. The actor's fan following will increase immensely and his movies would set the box office on fire, as per his predictions.

According to a report in The Times of India, astrologer Balaji Haasan has predicted Vijay to taste three times higher success than the present level. He has made big claims about the actor on his YouTube channel, recently.

Balaji Haasan has said that Vijay's popularity would reach new heights between 2025 and 2031. According to his prediction, the actor is likely to taste big success if he forays into politics. The astrologer predicts that the Thalapathy would continue to remain a large-hearted person by doing welfare works for the public.

Vijay's Fan Following

Vijay is not just an A-list actor in Kollywood, but a star who has a huge fan following among the Tamil cine-goers. His movies in the last decade have consistently performed at the box office.

His fan base largely comprises of youths and family audience. Some of his recent films have done well in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, as well.

As far as politics is concerned, Vijay had never expressed his desire to enter politics openly, but he and his father-filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar have given lots of hints in the past. Surprisingly, even before his formal announcement, political parties have targeted him for one or the other reasons.

Not just the DMK or AIADMK, his dialogues in movies had rubbed a national party like the BJP wrong way.

Vijay's Movies

On the work front, Vijay's next movie is Master with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is a crime thriller in which Vijay Sethupathi is playing the role of the antagonist. Malavika Mohanan is the female lead.

After this flick, he will be joining hands with AR Murugadoss.