Vijay fans all across Tamil Nadu are now eagerly awaiting the release of Master which will hit the theaters on April 09, 2020. The first look of the movie was released recently, and it has received positive reviews from all corners. The shooting of the movie is already completed, and the makers are now busy with the film's post-production works.

Will makers postpone the audio launch of Master?

Earlier, it has been reported that the audio launch of Master will take place in a five-star hotel in Chennai in March. Film buffs believed that Vijay will also make an announcement about his next movie during this event. Anirudh Ravichander has apparently composed some mindblowing tracks for this movie, and audiences are eagerly waiting for the music release.

However, the recent coronavirus scare that is rapidly spreading all across the nation could compel the makers to think thrice before finalizing the audio release date. Authorities have already informed people to refrain from attending public gatherings, and as a result, there is a likelihood that the makers will call off the event.

Will Lokesh Kanagaraj repeat his magic in Master?

Lokesh Kanagaraj's previous movie 'Kaithi' was a huge hit at the box-office. The film was dark and raw, and critics had praised the director for his uncompromising cinematic language. As the director is now making a movie with Vijay in the lead role, audiences believe that something big is waiting on the store.

Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the role of the lead antagonist in Master. As per close sources to the movie, the film will have some scenes where Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will come face to face, and these sequences are crafted with perfection to woo audiences by Logesh.

Apart from Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, Master also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, and Nasser in other prominent roles.