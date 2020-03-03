Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is all praises for Allu Arjun and Vijay's energies in their dance moves. He said that the two have a secret diet and he would love to learn what they eat before they dance.

Hrithik Roshan was in Chennai when he spoke about south Indian films and heroes. In an interview, the Bollywood actor told, "I haven't watched any southern movie recently, but I have always been a very big fan of artistic technicalities of the films here. It is something that we can learn from. That is one thing I would love to do a film just to learn that. In fact, I don't mind being an assistant (laughs)."

The Super 30 star revealed that he just takes 30 seconds to finalise a film. Hrithik said, "Normally, when I choose a project, it is instant without a question. So the basic germ needs to hit me really hard. If it hits really hard, I have always said yes to the films within 30 seconds. If I don't yes to in 30 seconds, then chances are that I may not do the film. Most of the films I have done, I have said yes to them in 30 seconds.

Hrithik Roshan added, "I don't decide it, but it is already decided. I just execute the decision that has already been taken by my body, brain, spirit, and soul. Everyone comes together and decides it first and I just have to execute it by saying yes. Let's say like this. I only do the films that I can't say no to. When I can't say no, I do it."

Talking about do's and don'ts in dancing, Hrithik Roshan told, "Practice and rehearse a lot. Get everything right and then forget about it. Completely forget about it and enjoy yourself. Remember that it is about expressions if you are an actor. If you are a dancer a lot of skills will come in to play. But me being an actor, who is not playing the character of a dancer in a film, just needs to enjoy it (points at his face). If you are enjoying it on the face, then no matter even if a step is wrong you will still look good.

When asked about Allu Arjun's dance, Hrithik said, "Energetic, strong and inspiring." Talking about Vijay's dance, I think they have some secret diet over here because everybody's energy level is so amazing here. I would love to learn what they eat before they dance."