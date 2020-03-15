The audio launch function of Vijay's upcoming movie Master will be launched on Sunday, 15 March. The makers of the film have organised an event at Leela Palace in Chennai, but it will be unveiled without much fanfare.

For a change, the audio launch function is not open for public, but restricted to press and limited set of people. The makers have cautiously avoided a grand event due to Coronavirus fears. The good news is that the event will be aired live after 6.30 om on Sun TV, which hold the satellite rights of the film.

Anirudh Ravichander is the music director of Vijay's Master. So, far, three songs like 'Kutti Story', 'Vaathi Coming' and 'Vaathi Raid' have been released and met with good response. The album is expected to have a total of five songs apart from theme tracks.

Gana Balachandar, Arivu, Rahul Sipligung, Anirudh and actor Vijay have lent their voices for the tracks. Arunraja Kamaraj along with Arivu and Gana Balachandar have penned lyrics for the songs.

And the netizens can watch the event live on the below links:

https://www.sunnxt.com/live/

http://www.sunpictures.in/

Mobile users with an internet connection can catch the action live if they have subscriptions to satellite television providers like Tatasky. Likewise, the audience can watch Master audio launch from their phones by downloading respective apps from their mobile network operators.

For example, if you are using Jio service, download Jio TV to watch the event live.