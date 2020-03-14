Governments may change, but Vijay seems to have not changed much. The actor has retained more or less the same qualities for ages now and more importantly the desire lend his voice to the issues bothering the society, even it means that his views could rub people wrong ways. In the recent years, he used the audio launch functions of his films to take digs at the people in power.

In the audio launch function of Sarkar, Vijay had attacked the ruling AIADMK government on the corruption issue. Thalapathy had said , "If I become the Chief Minister, then I won't just act like one, but will do my job with sincerity." Adding further, he claimed, "If the top league of a state behave right, then there's no worry for the state. But here, even a birth and death certificate demands money. If the leader himself is wrong, game over."

Whereas at the audio launch function of Bigil, Vijay spoke about the death of Subashri, a 23-year old techie who lost her life after a truck ran over her after cut-out of an AIADMK leader fell on her. On the government's inaction towards bringing the main perpetrator to book, he claimed, "It is unfortunate that the printer has been arrested without arresting the main perpetrator,"

Now, Vijay is working on his next project Master, the audio launch function of which will be held on Sunday, 15 March. The fans are now looking forward for his 'kutti kathai' (short stories) and also his views on the contemporary issues.

Vijay has plenty of issues before him to express his views. From CAA-NRC to job crisis, the actor could touch upon many issues that is affecting the society at the larger level. Also, the importance of cleanliness and staying safe from Coronavirus might find mentions in his speech.

People are now closely following the event to see whether Vijay speaks his mind after his house was raided by the Income Tax department, allegedly an attempt to silience him from taking anti-establishment stand.

Master is a crime thriller, which has Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in key roles, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.