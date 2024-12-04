Massive fires ravage commercial buildings in Ranchi and Giridih, losses run into crores

A massive fire broke out on Lalji Hirji Road, a prime commercial hub in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The blaze reduced at least 12 shops to ashes, causing extensive losses, officials said.

Fire brigade teams were immediately deployed to control the flames.

The affected building housed several hardware, battery, and plywood shops.

Preliminary reports suggest that a short circuit in one of the shops triggered the fire, which quickly spread throughout the building. Towering flames and thick smoke created panic in the area, but fortunately, all occupants were evacuated safely on time.

A large number of people gathered outside the building which caught fire to see the blaze.

The roads leading to the building on Lalji Hirji Road are quite narrow which posed major challenges for fire brigade vehicles attempting to access the site. Shopkeepers estimate losses in crores of rupees, but the exact figure will be determined after the fire is fully extinguished.

Police and administrative officials are present at the scene, along with shopkeepers and locals.

A massive fire also broke out in three warehouses in Bodo, under Panchamba police station area in Giridih, at midnight on Tuesday. The warehouses, which stored plywood and electrical goods, were completely gutted, resulting in an estimated loss of around Rs 2 crore.

Three motorcycles and an SUV parked inside the warehouse were also destroyed in the blaze.

Despite the fire brigade's efforts, it took nearly nine hours to bring the fire under control by 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

This warehouse is located away from populated areas, so no harm was caused to nearby residents. The warehouse, identified as Baba Jhumraj Enterprises, stored plywood and glass window materials and is reportedly owned by Ravi Saav.

Witnesses noticed flames erupting from the warehouse, sparking panic in the area.

Investigations into the incidents of fire have been ordered.

(With inputs from IANS)