Tragedy struck Srinagar's Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) hospital on Thursday evening as fire broke out in the store room of Ward 3P, which is meant for Dialysis patients. Soon after the incident, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control.

The security officer at SKIMS said that the accidental fire in the dialysis unit was due to short circuit, and was immediately controlled. According to GNS, no casualties were reported and there was no need to evacuate the patients. But the fire caused panic in the hospital.