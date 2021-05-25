A massive fire broke out at a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) plant in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, May 25. According to reports, the fire broke out at the Unit-3 plant in HPCL. Fire engines were immediately pressed into service to douse the flames.

Divisional Commissioner of Police Aishwarya Rastogi revealed that five fire tenders are currently being used to douse the flames. Even though the fire is currently under control, more fire engines will be deployed to the scene to avoid any other blaze in the coming hours.

A team of the Indian Navy also rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation and help the administration. The cause of the fire is still unknown. However, initial investigation suggests that the fire was caused due to a blast in a pipeline in the crude distillation unit (CDU) of the HPCL plant. According to the latest updates, officials have shut down the CDU.

In the meantime, it has been reported that six workers have gone missing post the fire, and a rescue mission is currently underway to locate them. Officials made it clear that no loss of life has been reported until now.

An investigation has been launched to know the exact cause of the fire and to determine anyone has lost their lives due to the accident.