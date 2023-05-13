On Christmas Eve in 2022, Tunisha Sharma of Ali Baba: Dastan-E-Kabul fame died by suicide on the sets of her show. Afterhwich Sheezan Khan was arrested for abetting suicide. Tunisha's mother had complained that Tunisha and Khan were in a relationship and broke up 15 days before the incident. Sheezan Khan walked out of jail on March 5 after securing bail.

Tunisha Sharma was found dead destroyed due to fire

And now months later, in a shocking state of events, a massive fire broke out on the sets of the show Ali Baba: Dastan-E-Kabul which is situated in Maharashtra's Palghar district and destroyed the film studio.

According to fire brigade officials, the fire started at Bhajanlal Studios at Kaman in Vasai, on the outskirts of Mumbai, around Friday midnight.

The fire was put out by around 4 a.m. on May 13, said a fire brigade official of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Tunisha Sharma was filming Ali Baba: Dastan-E-Kabul at Bhajanlal Studios at the time of her death last year.

It was at where actor Tunisha Sharma (21) was found hanging in a washroom on the set of the TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul on December 24, 2022.

About Tunisha Sharma's death case

Tunisha Sharma was reportedly hospitalised after she suffered anxiety attacks a few months ago. She suffered from depression and anxiety around 2018 as well, as reported in ANI.

Sheezan Khan will be heading to Argentina and shoot for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.