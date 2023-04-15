Major blast at a quarry in Karnatakas Shimoga district kills at least 8 Close
Major blast at a quarry in Karnataka's Shimoga district kills at least 8

Two persons were killed while two others were injured when a blast occurred on Saturday at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi.

The deceased have been identified as V. Thangavelu (55) and P. Karuppuswamy (28), both residents of Idaiyankulam village in Virudhunagar district.

The injured individuals -- Karuppammal (54) and R. Marithai (45) have been admitted to the Sivakasi government hospital.

TN: 2 killed in Sivakasi fireworks manufacturing unit blast.
TN: 2 killed in Sivakasi fireworks manufacturing unit blast.IANS

The unit is owned by Praveenraj of Sivakasi and has a license from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation.

Police said that the incident occurred when the workers were manufacturing crackers in sheds and Karuppuswamy and Thangavel were filling chemicals for making ground chakras.

crackers, air pollution, asthma, health,
Pixabay

The blast happened due to friction.

Both the workers died on the spot.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read