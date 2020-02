A massive fire broke out behind Prestige Lakeview Habitat, a residential complex, in Bengaluru's Whitefield-Sarjapur Road on Tuesday, February 18. Fire tenders have been pushed into service to douse the blaze.

Firefighters are still trying o douse the thick blanket of smoke that engulfed the area. There were no reports of any injuries or casualties at the time of filing the report.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)