A huge fire broke out on the top floors of the ground plus eight-storied GST Bhavan at Maharana Pratap Chowk in Mumbai's Byculla area on Monday, February 17.

At least five fire tenders have been pushed into service to douse the blaze as thick clouds of smoke billowed out of the upper two floors.

There are no reports of any casualties in the incident at the time of filing the report.

The reason behind the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)