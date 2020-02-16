A massive fire broke out at Raja Bazar in Narkeldanga area, on the 2nd floor of a building, which falls under central Kolkata on Sunday, officials said.

12 fire tenders battling flames

Twelve fire tenders were battling the flames that broke out around 2.10 pm in the Chaulpatti area, they said. There was no report of any casualty or injury, official sources said.

There was no threat of the blaze spreading to adjacent buildings, they said, adding that a part of the stretch was cordoned off. The incident disrupted vehicular movements in the area as traffic was diverted.

