A massive fire broke out near Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat. The level 2 fire broke out at the 21-storey Jivesh Building on Bandstand Road in Bandra. The fire started around 7.46 PM in the evening. Eight fire engines, seven jumbo tankers and a number of ambulances were tendered to the spot. The building is right next to Shah Rukh Khan's home – Mannat.

The exorbitant cost of Mannat nameplate

Over the years, Mannat has emerged as one of the hottest tourist destinations. Not only do the fans and followers of SRK get their picture clicked along with the Mannat nameplate but many even wait for days to catch a glimpse of the actor. Mannat was recently on trends owing to the change in the nameplate. Several reports had quoted that Mannat's new nameplate was worth Rs 25 lakh.

When Mannat was trending

"Shah Rukh Khan's new Mannat nameplate has been designed under the supervision of his super talented and interior designer wife Gauri Khan. Gauri Khan who is an ace designer herself suggested a revamp of their nameplate and it was decided for quite a time now. And finally, they did. SRK never gets into these details, as the boss of the house is Gauri and whatever she decides the family happily accepts. Indeed the choice is great as the response they are getting from the fans is endearing," an entertainment website had said.

On the occasion of Eid, King Khan fulfilled the wishes of hundreds of his fans who were waiting outside his home by coming out to his porch and waving at them. He also wished them on the occasion.